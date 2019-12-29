Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) to post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Opko Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Opko Health also posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opko Health will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.42). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Opko Health.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.40 million. Opko Health had a negative net margin of 30.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OPK. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Opko Health in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Opko Health in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.83.

In other Opko Health news, Director Richard C. Pfenniger, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.53 per share, with a total value of $153,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,915,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,750. 42.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Opko Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,789,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Opko Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,974,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Opko Health by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,520,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,639 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Opko Health by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,467,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,341,000 after purchasing an additional 812,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Opko Health by 852.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 748,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 670,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OPK traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.50. 3,755,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,057,486. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. Opko Health has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $3.93.

Opko Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

