Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned Orchid Island Capital an industry rank of 30 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

ORC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 332.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Orchid Island Capital stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $5.96. 808,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,209. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.83 million, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.48. Orchid Island Capital has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $7.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.57%.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orchid Island Capital (ORC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.