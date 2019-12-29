Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.
Zacks has also assigned Orchid Island Capital an industry rank of 30 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
ORC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.
Shares of Orchid Island Capital stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $5.96. 808,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,209. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.83 million, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.48. Orchid Island Capital has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $7.15.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.57%.
About Orchid Island Capital
Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.
Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orchid Island Capital (ORC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.