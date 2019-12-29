Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Declares $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Osisko gold royalties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of Osisko gold royalties stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 9.27 and a quick ratio of 9.27. Osisko gold royalties has a 52-week low of $8.34 and a 52-week high of $13.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.48.

OR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James set a $18.00 price target on Osisko gold royalties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Osisko gold royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Osisko gold royalties from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Osisko gold royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.82.

About Osisko gold royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

