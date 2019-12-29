OTSUKA HOLDINGS/ADR (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Stock Rating Lowered by Mizuho

Mizuho cut shares of OTSUKA HOLDINGS/ADR (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of OTSUKA HOLDINGS/ADR in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTSUKA HOLDINGS/ADR stock opened at $22.16 on Thursday. OTSUKA HOLDINGS/ADR has a one year low of $16.08 and a one year high of $23.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.93.

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of central nervous system disorders, oncology, cardiovascular-renal, infectious disease, dermatological disease, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, diagnostics, surgical aid and regenerative, allergy/immunology, and urology.

