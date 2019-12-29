Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Short Interest Down 32.8% in December

Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 471,000 shares, a decrease of 32.8% from the November 28th total of 700,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

Shares of OXSQ stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.40. The company had a trading volume of 207,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,001. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.45. Oxford Square Capital has a 52 week low of $5.02 and a 52 week high of $7.45.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 97.29%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $54,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,225,088 shares in the company, valued at $6,468,464.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 7,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.23 per share, for a total transaction of $40,778.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,206,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,312,039.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 27,096 shares of company stock worth $142,179. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXSQ. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Oxford Square Capital by 99.5% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 39,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 19,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.89% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

