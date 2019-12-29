PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Pacific Western Bank (the Bank). The Company provides commercial banking services, including real estate, construction, and commercial loans, and comprehensive deposit and treasury management services to small and medium-sized businesses. PacWest offers additional products and services through its CapitalSource and Square 1 Bank divisions. Its CapitalSource Division provides asset-based, equipment, real estate and security cash flow loans and treasury management services to established middle market businesses on a national basis. Its Square 1 Bank Division offers a comprehensive suite of financial services focused on entrepreneurial businesses and their venture capital and private equity investors, with offices located in key innovation hubs across the United States. “

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. PacWest Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $38.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.03. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.47. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.39 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $285.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.49 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 33.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.52%.

In related news, COO Mark Yung bought 2,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.37 per share, with a total value of $99,777.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,202.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $545,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 125.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 516,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,345 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 8.6% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 15,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 8.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $225,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PacWest Bancorp (PACW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.