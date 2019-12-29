Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Receives $203.46 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $203.46.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PH. Wolfe Research set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $207.00. 305,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,228. The company has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $143.80 and a twelve month high of $212.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.07.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

In other news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.38, for a total value of $751,425.00. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.31, for a total transaction of $174,514.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,719 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,172.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,427 shares of company stock worth $2,263,771. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1,570.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,260,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,251,000 after buying an additional 2,124,824 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,529,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,638,000 after buying an additional 1,260,312 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,912,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $827,567,000 after buying an additional 622,437 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,642,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,129,314,000 after buying an additional 616,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 967,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,497,000 after buying an additional 302,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

