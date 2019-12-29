Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.39.

PTON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Peloton in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Peloton in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Peloton in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Peloton in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Peloton in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

PTON remained flat at $$27.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 6,761,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,077,648. Peloton has a 12-month low of $20.46 and a 12-month high of $37.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.71.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.35 million. The business’s revenue was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Peloton will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv purchased 1,724,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999,973.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Peloton during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peloton during the 3rd quarter worth $571,000. 21.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

