PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) Short Interest Up 8.0% in December

PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 510,600 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the November 28th total of 472,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PJT. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Grisanti Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grisanti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 5,476.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 655.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Shares of PJT stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.76. 92,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,736. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.08 and its 200 day moving average is $40.96. PJT Partners has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $47.17.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $174.23 million for the quarter. PJT Partners had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 15.97%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.