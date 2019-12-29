PlatinumBAR (XPTX) Trading 83.6% Higher This Week

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 29th. PlatinumBAR has a total market cap of $17,988.00 and approximately $111.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlatinumBAR coin can currently be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, PlatinumBAR has traded 83.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2017. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx . The official website for PlatinumBAR is platinumbar.io

PlatinumBAR can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatinumBAR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlatinumBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

