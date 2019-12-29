Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Short Interest Down 17.4% in December

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the November 28th total of 6,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

In other Plumas Bancorp news, Director Richard Francis Kenny purchased 1,158 shares of Plumas Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,012.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,276. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Heidi S. Gansert purchased 1,125 shares of Plumas Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,031.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. River Oaks Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 3.3% during the second quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 143,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Plumas Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

NASDAQ PLBC traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $26.35. 4,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,932. Plumas Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.40. The stock has a market cap of $135.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.39.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $11.71 million for the quarter.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

Plumas Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, public funds and business sweep, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as time and remote deposits.

