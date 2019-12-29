POA Hits Market Cap of $2.55 Million (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 28th. During the last seven days, POA has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One POA coin can now be purchased for $0.0116 or 0.00000157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Binance, Bancor Network and Ethfinex. POA has a total market capitalization of $2.55 million and $79,858.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About POA

POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The official website for POA is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network.

POA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bibox, HitBTC, IDEX, Ethfinex and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

