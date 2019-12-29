POPCHAIN (PCH) Price Hits $0.0022 on Top Exchanges

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. During the last week, POPCHAIN has traded 34.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. POPCHAIN has a total market cap of $1.92 million and $14,767.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POPCHAIN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, CoinBene, LBank and GDAC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013709 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000082 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 62.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC.

POPCHAIN Profile

POPCHAIN (PCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 tokens. POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global . POPCHAIN’s official website is www.popchain.org . The official message board for POPCHAIN is medium.com/popchain

Buying and Selling POPCHAIN

POPCHAIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, CoinBene, Bit-Z, LBank and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POPCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POPCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

