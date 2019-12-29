Portman Ridge Finance Corp (NASDAQ:PTMN) Short Interest Down 16.4% in December

Portman Ridge Finance Corp (NASDAQ:PTMN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 167,500 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the November 28th total of 200,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 109,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

In other news, CEO Edward J. Goldthorpe bought 24,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,687.90. Also, Director Christopher Lacovara sold 122,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $267,324.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 29,238 shares of company stock worth $60,078 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTMN. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 37.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 13,608 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 2.4% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 286,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Portman Ridge Finance stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.15. The company had a trading volume of 146,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,589. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Portman Ridge Finance has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $3.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average of $2.28. The stock has a market cap of $79.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.70.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Portman Ridge Finance had a positive return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 108.42%. The company had revenue of $7.08 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Portman Ridge Finance will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

PTMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Portman Ridge Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Portman Ridge Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Portman Ridge Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. is a private equity fund and non-diversified closed-end investment company that invests in middle market companies generating consistent cash flows located in North America. It targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors such as aerospace and defense, automotive, beverage, food and tobacco, broadcasting and entertainment, buildings and real estate, personal and cargo transport, chemicals, plastics and rubber, containers, packaging and glass, diversified or conglomerate service, ecological, electronics, finance, and healthcare.

