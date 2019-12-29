Premium Brands Holdings Corp (TSE:PBH) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.53 Per Share

Premium Brands Holdings Corp (TSE:PBH) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.525 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Shares of TSE:PBH opened at C$91.71 on Friday. Premium Brands has a 52 week low of C$69.01 and a 52 week high of C$98.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$87.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$91.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.33. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion and a PE ratio of 37.22.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$968.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$956.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Premium Brands will post 4.0308924 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PBH. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Premium Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$102.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$110.00 to C$100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$94.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Premium Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$95.00.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, and baking and sushi products.

