Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,180,000 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the November 28th total of 9,430,000 shares. Currently, 9.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PUMP shares. R. F. Lafferty lowered shares of Propetro to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cowen lowered shares of Propetro to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Propetro from $17.60 to $10.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Propetro from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Propetro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Propetro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.61.

Get Propetro alerts:

PUMP traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.02. The company had a trading volume of 798,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,468. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.88. Propetro has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $25.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $541.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.39 million. Propetro had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 21.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Propetro will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Propetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Propetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Propetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.