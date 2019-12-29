Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,180,000 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the November 28th total of 9,430,000 shares. Currently, 9.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on PUMP shares. R. F. Lafferty lowered shares of Propetro to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cowen lowered shares of Propetro to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Propetro from $17.60 to $10.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Propetro from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Propetro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Propetro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.61.
PUMP traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.02. The company had a trading volume of 798,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,468. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.88. Propetro has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $25.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
About Propetro
ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.
See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Propetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Propetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.