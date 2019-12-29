Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prospect Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Prospect Capital from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Prospect Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $5.00.

NASDAQ PSEC opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average of $6.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Prospect Capital has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $6.97.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $161.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.98 million. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 11.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Prospect Capital will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is 84.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 16.4% in the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 13,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. 12.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

