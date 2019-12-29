Prudential Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBIP) Short Interest Up 18.1% in December

Prudential Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBIP) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the November 28th total of 38,100 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days.

Shares of PBIP stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.35. 13,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,060. Prudential Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.44. The company has a market cap of $163.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.05.

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.18 million for the quarter. Prudential Bancorp had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 7.20%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Prudential Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 8.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,187 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 7.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,659 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 437,790 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,283,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 3.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,457 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. 41.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prudential Bancorp

Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.

