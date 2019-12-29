Pure (PUREX) Market Capitalization Achieves $1,450.00

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded down 49.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One Pure coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Pure has traded 49.3% lower against the dollar. Pure has a market cap of $1,450.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pure alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00050990 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.28 or 0.00604570 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005298 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000219 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000061 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00001136 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Pure

PUREX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin . Pure’s official website is purexalt.io

Pure Coin Trading

Pure can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pure using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.