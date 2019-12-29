Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) Short Interest Down 21.5% in December

Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 522,800 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the November 28th total of 665,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of PRPL stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.50. 87,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,795. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. Purple Innovation has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $11.04. The company has a market capitalization of $173.20 million, a PE ratio of -16.67, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of -0.37.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.17. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 57,779.57%. The company had revenue of $117.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.29 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Purple Innovation will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Purple Innovation from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.21.

In other Purple Innovation news, major shareholder Innohold, Llc sold 7,552,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $52,864,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,552,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,864,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tony Marion Pearce sold 1,223,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $8,567,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,223,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,567,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,283,120 shares of company stock valued at $72,306,020 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Purple Innovation stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 1,705.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,965 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Purple Innovation were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

