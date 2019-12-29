Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Q2’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.12. Q2 reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Q2 will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $79.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.26 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QTWO shares. BTIG Research raised Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Q2 from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Q2 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.46.

In other Q2 news, CFO Jennifer Noel Harris sold 15,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total transaction of $1,191,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,312,579.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 25,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $1,775,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,999 shares in the company, valued at $23,010,408.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,556 shares of company stock worth $19,782,675 over the last three months. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Q2 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Steelhead Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Q2 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Q2 by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Q2 by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Q2 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000.

Shares of NYSE QTWO traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.44. The stock had a trading volume of 142,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,530. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.81 and a beta of 1.24. Q2 has a 1-year low of $46.12 and a 1-year high of $93.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.47.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

