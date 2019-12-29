qiibee Trading 23.1% Higher Over Last Week (QBX)

qiibee (CURRENCY:QBX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. qiibee has a total market cap of $586,928.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of qiibee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, qiibee has traded up 23.1% against the dollar. One qiibee token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including Binance DEX and Coinsuper.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013675 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00186030 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.28 or 0.01283562 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025593 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00120852 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About qiibee

qiibee’s total supply is 1,380,392,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 502,669,290 tokens. qiibee’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for qiibee is qiibee.com . The official message board for qiibee is blog.qiibee.com

qiibee Token Trading

qiibee can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as qiibee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade qiibee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase qiibee using one of the exchanges listed above.

