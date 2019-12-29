QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.63.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Guggenheim set a $54.00 target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CFO Jeffrey H. Berson sold 49,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $2,519,679.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,111.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William H. Schafer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $382,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,265 shares in the company, valued at $2,872,890.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,951 shares of company stock worth $6,526,399 over the last ninety days. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTS. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 170.4% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000.

NYSE:QTS traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.55. 306,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.47. QTS Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $35.08 and a 1 year high of $55.13. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.55.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.61). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $125.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.69%.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

