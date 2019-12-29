Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,550,000 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the November 28th total of 4,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 701,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 11.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Quad/Graphics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on Quad/Graphics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Quad/Graphics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

In related news, EVP Kelly A. Vanderboom bought 18,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $77,171.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 94,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,153.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Honan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.58 per share, with a total value of $45,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 45,350 shares of company stock valued at $195,560 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 262,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Quad/Graphics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 53.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:QUAD traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.41. 360,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,975. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average is $7.95. Quad/Graphics has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $16.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $943.60 million during the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. On average, analysts forecast that Quad/Graphics will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Quad/Graphics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.52%.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

