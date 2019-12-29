Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) Receives $93.65 Average PT from Brokerages

Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.65.

Several analysts recently issued reports on QLYS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, November 25th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th.

Shares of QLYS stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $84.64. 137,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,697. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 71.13 and a beta of 1.35. Qualys has a twelve month low of $69.35 and a twelve month high of $97.12.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.37 million. Qualys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qualys will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Philippe F. Courtot sold 96,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $8,262,392.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,505,273 shares in the company, valued at $469,875,050.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.76, for a total transaction of $84,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,368 shares in the company, valued at $15,796,551.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,165 shares of company stock worth $23,191,972 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its holdings in Qualys by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 6,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Qualys by 3.6% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Qualys by 3.8% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Qualys by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Qualys by 3.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

