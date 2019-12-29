Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,880,000 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the November 28th total of 5,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE PWR traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.82. 992,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,868. Quanta Services has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $44.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.37.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

In other Quanta Services news, CAO Jerry K. Lemon sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $120,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 5,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $252,809.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,057.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 23.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,852,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $414,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,884 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the second quarter worth $41,035,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 122.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,445,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,201,000 after purchasing an additional 796,195 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 18.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,903,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,554,000 after purchasing an additional 621,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 38.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,862,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,111,000 after purchasing an additional 512,376 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Quanta Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.14.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

