Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quanterix Corporation is a developer of tools in high definition diagnostics. The Company focuses on research and diagnostics for brain injuries, heart disease, cancer and other diseases with its technology. It offers Simoa consumables, which include Simoa Discs, Simoa Cuvettes, Simoa Sealing Oil, Simoa Buffers and Disposable Tips. The company services include Simoa Accelerator Lab and custom assay development services. Quanterix Corporation is based in LEXINGTON, United States. “

Get Quanterix alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

QTRX stock opened at $23.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.00. Quanterix has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $36.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.27. The firm has a market cap of $668.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.36.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 75.78% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The firm had revenue of $14.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.52 million. As a group, analysts expect that Quanterix will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $72,658.08. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $40,258.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,212.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,656 shares of company stock valued at $388,538 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTRX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Quanterix during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Quanterix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Quanterix by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Quanterix by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Quanterix by 607.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 8,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Read More: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quanterix (QTRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.