Quark Price Hits $0.0052 on Major Exchanges (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Over the last week, Quark has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Quark has a market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $5.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, FreiExchange and Bittylicious.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quark alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 47.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Quark

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 261,932,530 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc

Quark Coin Trading

Quark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, FreiExchange and Bittylicious. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.