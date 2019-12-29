Quark Price Tops $0.0052 (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 29th. During the last week, Quark has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Quark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges including Bittylicious, FreiExchange and Cryptopia. Quark has a market cap of $1.35 million and $5.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quark alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Quark Profile

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 261,942,672 coins. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Quark Coin Trading

Quark can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange, Bittylicious and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.