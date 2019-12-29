Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Short Interest Update

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the November 28th total of 2,170,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 170,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.7 days.

Shares of QDEL traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $74.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.73. Quidel has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $74.47.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $126.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.52 million. Quidel had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Quidel will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on QDEL shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quidel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Quidel in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

In other news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 22,951 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $1,627,914.43. Also, SVP Ratan S. Borkar sold 4,700 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,625 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,807. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 0.5% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 54,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Quidel by 7.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,451,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,764,000 after purchasing an additional 250,095 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Quidel by 64.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 32,743 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Quidel during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,206,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Quidel by 8.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

