RADA Electronic Ind. Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

RADA Electronic Ind. Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 176,300 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the November 28th total of 227,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

RADA stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.35. 67,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,112. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.54. RADA Electronic Ind. has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $5.80.

RADA Electronic Ind. (NASDAQ:RADA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The aerospace company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.26 million during the quarter. RADA Electronic Ind. had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.77%.

RADA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective (up previously from $6.50) on shares of RADA Electronic Ind. in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of RADA Electronic Ind. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Ind. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,635,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Ind. in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,887,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in RADA Electronic Ind. by 532.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 482,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 406,568 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Ind. in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in RADA Electronic Ind. by 66.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 8,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

About RADA Electronic Ind.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. The company offers military avionics systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders with data transfer functions; high-rate data recorders for aircraft and airborne pods; video recorders and airborne data servers; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

