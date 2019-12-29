Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Receives $15.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RMBS. BidaskClub raised Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ RMBS traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.77. 335,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,257. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.83. Rambus has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $14.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.26). Rambus had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $57.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rambus will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 37,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $531,499.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 18,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $254,070.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,938,175.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,684 shares of company stock worth $1,029,427 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Rambus during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 2.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 202,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 55.0% in the second quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 29,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 10,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

