RED Hits 24 Hour Volume of $25,468.00 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One RED token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, DDEX and Gate.io. RED has a market capitalization of $210,097.00 and $25,468.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RED has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RED alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00583526 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00010991 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009690 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000233 BTC.

About RED

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

RED Token Trading

RED can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.