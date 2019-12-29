Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) Short Interest Up 11.0% in December

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the November 28th total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 519,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total transaction of $702,512.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,591.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total transaction of $619,035.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,195.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,160 shares of company stock worth $2,589,192 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 57,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 36,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America set a $115.00 target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.40.

NYSE:RS traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,381. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1 year low of $69.06 and a 1 year high of $122.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.34 and a 200-day moving average of $103.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.44. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.61%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.