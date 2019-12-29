Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.57.

A number of analysts recently commented on REVG shares. ValuEngine cut Rev Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Rev Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rev Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut Rev Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Rev Group from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in Rev Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 4,932,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,083,000 after buying an additional 307,054 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rev Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,349,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,859,000 after buying an additional 63,229 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Rev Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,178,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,396,000 after buying an additional 12,027 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Rev Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 748,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,560,000 after buying an additional 12,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Rev Group by 5,156.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 593,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after buying an additional 582,641 shares in the last quarter.

Rev Group stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.61. 133,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,346. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.92 million, a PE ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.96. Rev Group has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $14.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average is $12.66.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $652.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.23 million. Rev Group had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rev Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Rev Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

About Rev Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

