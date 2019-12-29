Reviewing DAIWA SEC GRP I/S (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) & AJINOMOTO INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AJINY)

DAIWA SEC GRP I/S (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) and AJINOMOTO INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AJINY) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get DAIWA SEC GRP I/S alerts:

DAIWA SEC GRP I/S has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AJINOMOTO INC/ADR has a beta of -0.18, meaning that its share price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500.

DAIWA SEC GRP I/S pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. AJINOMOTO INC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%.

Profitability

This table compares DAIWA SEC GRP I/S and AJINOMOTO INC/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DAIWA SEC GRP I/S 8.55% 3.32% 0.20% AJINOMOTO INC/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DAIWA SEC GRP I/S and AJINOMOTO INC/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DAIWA SEC GRP I/S $6.50 billion 1.33 $574.33 million N/A N/A AJINOMOTO INC/ADR $10.24 billion 0.91 $267.28 million N/A N/A

DAIWA SEC GRP I/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AJINOMOTO INC/ADR.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of DAIWA SEC GRP I/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of AJINOMOTO INC/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for DAIWA SEC GRP I/S and AJINOMOTO INC/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DAIWA SEC GRP I/S 0 0 0 0 N/A AJINOMOTO INC/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

DAIWA SEC GRP I/S beats AJINOMOTO INC/ADR on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DAIWA SEC GRP I/S

Daiwa Securities Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset management, and Investment. It provides services, such as brokerage, trading, underwriting, strategic advice, product development, and structured finance. The Retail segment offers online and telephone-based securities-related services through a network of 154 branches and sales offices, as well as non-face-to-face channels comprising the Internet and call centers. The wholesale segment provides sales and trading services of equities, bonds, foreign exchange, and derivative products to customers, including institutional investors and corporations; and underwriting services for equities and bonds, initial public offerings, and merger and acquisition advisory services. The Asset Management segment establishes and manages investment trusts primarily for individual investors and financial institutions; offers investment advisory services to pension funds and other institutional investors; and manages assets. The Investment segment is involved in venture, private equity, corporate loan, and energy investment activities. The company also provides research and consulting, information systems, banking, and other support services, as well as investment management, and advisory and agency services; and lends and borrows real estate properties. The company was formerly known as Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd. and changed its name to Daiwa Securities Group Inc. in 1999. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About AJINOMOTO INC/ADR

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. provides various food products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Japan Food Products, International Food Products, Life Support, and Healthcare. The Japan Food Products segment offers seasonings and processed foods for use in restaurants, frozen foods, and coffee products. The International Food Products segment provides seasonings and processed foods, frozen foods, umami seasonings for processed food manufacturers, and sweeteners. The Life Support segment offers animal nutrition products and specialty chemicals. The Healthcare segment provides amino acids, pharmaceutical intermediates and active ingredients, etc.; and fundamental and functional foods. The company also offers packaging, logistics, and other service; pharmaceuticals; and edible oil. Ajinomoto Co., Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for DAIWA SEC GRP I/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAIWA SEC GRP I/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.