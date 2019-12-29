Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the November 28th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUSHB. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 4.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 399.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 9.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 207.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

RUSHB traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.34. 4,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,345. Rush Enterprises has a twelve month low of $34.91 and a twelve month high of $48.50. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.77.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 2.73%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RUSHB. ValuEngine cut shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

