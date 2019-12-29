Ryo Currency Trading 1.9% Lower Over Last Week (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000265 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre. Over the last week, Ryo Currency has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. Ryo Currency has a market cap of $329,509.00 and $245.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,460.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.20 or 0.01825614 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $214.03 or 0.02868879 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00588900 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00010978 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.91 or 0.00628754 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00061926 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024244 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00395768 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency (CRYPTO:RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2018. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 16,761,677 coins and its circulating supply is 16,644,364 coins. Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

Ryo Currency can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

