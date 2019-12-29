Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) Short Interest Update

Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 198,200 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the November 28th total of 165,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SALM has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Salem Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Salem Media Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 price objective on shares of Salem Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Salem Media Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SALM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.44. 110,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. Salem Media Group has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $3.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.76.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.74). Salem Media Group had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $64.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.30 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Salem Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

In other Salem Media Group news, CEO Edward G. Atsinger III purchased 31,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $45,835.95. Insiders purchased 110,746 shares of company stock worth $159,772 in the last 90 days. 55.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SALM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 365,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Salem Media Group by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 192,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Salem Media Group by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 21,922 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Salem Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. 18.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

