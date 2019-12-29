Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.03 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) will report $17.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.42 million to $22.60 million. Sangamo Therapeutics posted sales of $26.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 36.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full year sales of $64.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $52.00 million to $70.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $111.07 million, with estimates ranging from $55.10 million to $240.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 159.12% and a negative return on equity of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $21.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Sangamo Therapeutics’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SGMO shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sangamo Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,508,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,378. Sangamo Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $13.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $229,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 7.8% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 101,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 7,370 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 184.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 174,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 113,232 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 405,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

