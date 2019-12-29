SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €145.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. HSBC set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Barclays set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €129.80 ($150.93).

Shares of SAP stock opened at €121.40 ($141.16) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $149.14 billion and a PE ratio of 42.78. SAP has a 12-month low of €83.95 ($97.62) and a 12-month high of €125.00 ($145.35). The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €122.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €115.29.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

