Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BFS. B. Riley initiated coverage on Saul Centers in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Saul Centers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of NYSE:BFS opened at $51.29 on Wednesday. Saul Centers has a 52-week low of $45.67 and a 52-week high of $58.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is currently 68.17%.

In related news, VP Charles W. Sherren, Jr. sold 3,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $211,629.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,164,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,338,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,189,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,790,000 after buying an additional 38,367 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,142,000 after buying an additional 31,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 82,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 31,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

