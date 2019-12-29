Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Short Interest Update

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the November 28th total of 3,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 387,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.3 days. Approximately 9.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SMG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.42.

NYSE:SMG traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.75. 392,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,058. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.78. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $59.52 and a 12 month high of $114.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.04). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $497.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is 51.90%.

In related news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total transaction of $238,214.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,469.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael C. Lukemire sold 9,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $1,040,072.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,809.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 188.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 73,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,444,000 after purchasing an additional 47,798 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 354.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,425,000 after purchasing an additional 41,565 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 215.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 100,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,268,000 after purchasing an additional 68,848 shares during the period. 66.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

