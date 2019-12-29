Sean Kin Wai Lam Acquires 543 Shares of Walker Crips Group plc (LON:WCW) Stock

Walker Crips Group plc (LON:WCW) insider Sean Kin Wai Lam acquired 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £152.04 ($200.00).

LON WCW opened at GBX 27 ($0.36) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.62, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 26.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 26.44. Walker Crips Group plc has a one year low of GBX 22.25 ($0.29) and a one year high of GBX 35 ($0.46).

Walker Crips Group (LON:WCW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported GBX 1.18 ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. This is an increase from Walker Crips Group’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 2.22%. Walker Crips Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.67%.

Walker Crips Group plc provides financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Investment Management and Wealth Management. The company offers bespoke discretionary and advisory management services, as well as discretionary fund management; structured investment services; stockbroking services, including advisory dealing and execution-only services; and alternative investment products and services.

