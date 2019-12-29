Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Secureworks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.02). Secureworks posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Secureworks will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.02). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Secureworks.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Secureworks had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $141.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Secureworks in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Secureworks in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub lowered Secureworks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Secureworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Secureworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Secureworks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.70.

SCWX stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.00. 98,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,557. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Secureworks has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $24.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -106.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCWX. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Secureworks by 51.2% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 988,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,196,000 after buying an additional 334,525 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Secureworks in the first quarter valued at $3,519,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Secureworks by 1,276.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 123,769 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Secureworks by 147.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 49,410 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Secureworks by 137.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 48,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Secureworks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

