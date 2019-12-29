SelfSell 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $7,984.00 (SSC)

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One SelfSell coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Bitinka, LBank and OKEx. Over the last week, SelfSell has traded down 31.5% against the dollar. SelfSell has a total market capitalization of $66,430.00 and $7,984.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SelfSell Coin Profile

SelfSell (CRYPTO:SSC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official website is www.selfsell.com . SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SelfSell

SelfSell can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, OKEx and Bitinka. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfSell should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SelfSell using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

