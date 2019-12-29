Sentient Coin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $39,648.00 (SEN)

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last seven days, Sentient Coin has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Sentient Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX and Tidex. Sentient Coin has a market cap of $797,529.00 and approximately $39,648.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Sentient Coin

Sentient Coin (CRYPTO:SEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin’s total supply is 1,759,721,257 coins and its circulating supply is 1,349,721,258 coins. The official website for Sentient Coin is consensus.ai. Sentient Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sentient Coin

Sentient Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentient Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentient Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

