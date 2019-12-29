Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) Short Interest Down 13.8% in December

Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,910,000 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the November 28th total of 6,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SERV stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.49. The stock had a trading volume of 813,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,791. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.54. Servicemaster Global has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $58.78.

Get Servicemaster Global alerts:

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.05 million. Servicemaster Global had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Servicemaster Global will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Servicemaster Global news, Director Steven B. Hochhauser bought 2,000 shares of Servicemaster Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.01 per share, for a total transaction of $70,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,382.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SERV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Servicemaster Global by 112.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 53,645 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Servicemaster Global by 9.0% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Servicemaster Global by 61.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Servicemaster Global by 28.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Servicemaster Global in the second quarter valued at $285,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Buckingham Research restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $61.00) on shares of Servicemaster Global in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Servicemaster Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Servicemaster Global in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Servicemaster Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Servicemaster Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servicemaster Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.