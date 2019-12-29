Short Interest in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Increases By 15.7%

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the November 28th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 228,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BRKL shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookline Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Shares of BRKL traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.46. The stock had a trading volume of 148,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Brookline Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $16.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.17 and its 200 day moving average is $15.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.89.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $71.17 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James J. Mccarthy sold 5,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $87,626.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,532 shares of company stock valued at $404,727. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 55.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 20.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 284.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 7,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $163,000. 79.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

