Short Interest in CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) Rises By 11.0%

CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 83,800 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the November 28th total of 75,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

CCNE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CNB Financial during the third quarter worth $208,000. State Street Corp raised its position in CNB Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 267,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its position in CNB Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 156,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in CNB Financial by 24.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in CNB Financial by 94.8% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 26,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 12,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CCNE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.75. 13,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,419. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.24 and its 200-day moving average is $29.03. The firm has a market cap of $497.84 million, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.97. CNB Financial has a twelve month low of $21.80 and a twelve month high of $33.78.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $36.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.52 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 13.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CNB Financial will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This is a boost from CNB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

